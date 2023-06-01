Pictures and sayings for the first summer month

Every new month is a new beginning. But June is very special. It gives us the beautiful transition from spring to summer and lets us dream of the sea and the beach. To celebrate June we have created some pictures with short sayings and greetings to send to your friends at the start of the first month of summer. Whether you just want to say “Hello June” or would like to share a suitable quote, you’ll find what you’re looking for here.

Welcome the new month

The merry month of May is already over and it’s time to say goodbye. Now welcome June by sharing a picture with your friends on WhatsApp group or Facebook.

Good morning in June

If you often greet your loved ones with good morning images, then you shouldn’t stop now. Wish a good morning in June by downloading and forwarding one of our images.

Hello June: Pictures for the coming summer

The time has come: June 21 is the official start of summer. For many, however, June 1st is already summer. No matter which group you belong to, you should remember these summer pictures.

Are you going on vacation in June? Then you can share the news with your friends with a cute picture. To wish someone a happy holiday, take a look at this post.

A funny picture always goes down well in a group. With these pictures you can remind your friends or colleagues that summer is coming soon.

Short poems about June

Instead of just posting “Hello June,” you can add a nice poem to the greeting.

For example, look at the words of John Steinbeck, Fridolin Hofer and the funny poem by Norbert van Tiggelen. Did you like one of them?

Have a nice June

Want to wish someone a wonderful new month? Or even all of your friends? Download the image for free and share it wherever you want.

