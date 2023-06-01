German spin-off is building a new type of fusion reactor

In the USA, the startup Helion wants to build a running fusion power plant by 2028, and now a European startup is following suit: Proxima Fusion, a Munich spin-off of the Max Planck Institute for Plasma Physics, wants to build the first fusion power plant after the new Stellator in the 2030s -Complete the design and manage to build a power plant that produces more energy than it consumes. To date, the problem with nuclear fusion is that much more energy goes into it than is produced at the end (Trending Topics reported).

Next to Marvel Fusion, Proxima Fusion is the next German startup that relies on the future hope of fusion energy. To put it simply, it involves fusing two light atomic nuclei into one heavier nucleus – and energy is released in the process. As mentioned, Proxima Fusion, founded by former scientists and engineers from Max Planck IPP, MIT and Google X, wants to rely on a high-performance stellarator.

The principle of the tokamak is already better known; its principle is used in ITER, a fusion reactor under construction in Cadarache in southern France since 2013. Tokamaks and stellarators are two approaches that create a magnetic “cage” in donut-shaped devices. Stellarators use a complex set of electromagnets outside the plasma, while tokamaks combine external electromagnets with a large current inside the plasma, which simplifies the overall design but poses significant control challenges.

The stellarator would have the advantage of being able to deal with “the excessive heat stress on material surfaces”, while tokamaks can reach more than 100 million degrees – 10 times the temperature at the center of the sun. So far, however, stellarators have had disadvantages due to their more complex construction – at least until now. Because Proxima Fusion wants to build on the IPP’s Wendelstein 7-X (W7-X), which is considered the most advanced fusion reactor of its kind in the world. It was started in 2015 as an experimental facility in Greifswald, Germany, to demonstrate the suitability of stellarator-type fusion systems for use in power plants. And recently there has been great progress.

“Stellarators can now address the key problems of tokamaks and truly scale by radically improving plasma stability and achieving high steady-state performance,” said Francesco Sciortino, co-founder and

CEO of Proxima Fusion, in a broadcast. In order to take the first steps of the large-scale project, the Munich start-up has completed a first round of financing.

It is about 7 million euros, which come from Plural UVC Partners, the High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF) and the Wilbe Group. In the next twelve months, the main focus will be on completing the first draft of a fusion power plant. As a result, the startup will still have to raise large amounts of money to build the fusion reactor by the 2030s. For comparison: ITER in France costs 20 billion euros or more, the costs are shared by several countries. Due to technical problems, the goal of bringing ITER to full capacity by 2035 is unlikely to be reached.

