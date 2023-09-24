Candidates for councilors answered questions from EL INFORMADOR, about health, security and political control

Even EL INFORMADOR attended the candidates for the position for Locality 1 (Cultural Tayrona-San Pedro Alejandrino) where they presented their proposals that will allow the well-being of that Samaria sector. The talk that is part of the fourth cycle of city dialogues took place in the “Tertulia de Pepe Vives de Andráis” Room.

The dynamics were the same as those that have been discussed throughout this month. With questions that the candidates themselves answer, asked by journalists from EL INFORMADOR.

The first was the candidate of Locality 1 for the Conservative party Mariana Ariza, stated that the Political Control that must be carried out from the Building Corporation, must be a control transparent and honest, obviously based on principles and values, it is important that the mayor as such supports the mayor in terms of the projects that are carried out for the good of my community “because he personally spoke about my town on 1, and it is also It is very important to highlight that when you see something irregular, you have the ability to report and regulate what you are seeing.”

Likewise, he expressed that many times the administration works from the top down, it itself seeks the needs of the people and imposes them on them; Instead of listening to the people first, “then the work that the councilor does is important, because he has the ability to have that closeness with the people more than a councilor can do.”

Similarly, the Colombian candidate Renace Alejandro Pérez, expressed “that the Edilicia Corporation does not carry out political control, what is done is oversight, “that is why these spaces are important; so that the community and society in general realize that the work that we have been developing within Locality 1, in this quatreño where I have served as mayor, we have made political oversight to the different secretaries of the mayor of Santa Marta and even the mayor herself we have made different complaints from the building council, that is why I invite citizens to help us continue to carry out political oversight to the different control entities .

On the other hand, the candidate for councilor for the same town, Jesús García, pointed out that it is important to point out the councillors, they have a great responsibility and that is to call the shortlist to elect the mayor of that town. “This call must and has to be reviewed with objectivity and transparency, seeking that way that when the shortlist arrives, the Mayor has the possibility of seeing one of the best who came to the call. From that moment on we are doing political control, both the “mayor mayor as the minor mayor who will be chosen”

He also added that he will work hand in hand with Mayor Menor “but this will not create a seat that will applaud everything that is proposed, On the contrary, we are going to carry out a control so that the local mayor’s office and district administration know first-hand those needs and can channel them through the bank of local agreements projects and choose the most convenient ones, so that in the end whoever sees the best results will be town number 1.”

Likewise, the candidate José Polo of New Liberalism, pointed out that education must be supported more, because everything comes from education, “100% Of those who enter to study, only 30% manage to graduate and pursue a career, which is why we have to work hard for our children.

