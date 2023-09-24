Chivas Looks to Rebound as They Face Pachuca in Liga MX Clash

Chivas de Guadalajara, also known as the Guadalajara Club, is determined to bounce back in the 2023 Apertura Tournament. After a disappointing result in the previous season’s final, the team is seeking revenge and looking to improve their performance after three consecutive defeats. Their next challenge is to host Pachuca at the Akron Stadium on Matchday 9.

To refine their strategy and address physical and footballing concerns, Chivas coach Veljko Paunović utilized the Leagues Cup to work on the details with players who were not in their best form, such as Alexis Vega and Erick Gutiérrez. However, despite the preparation, the team fell short against America and showed a significant drop in their performance levels. As a result, it is likely that both players will be benched for the upcoming match against Pachuca.

Chivas enters this crucial game against Pachuca on the back of a resounding 4-0 victory over Águilas. However, they also suffered defeats against Monterrey and Santos Laguna, making a victory in this home game imperative.

For the match against Pachuca, coach Paunović is expected to field a lineup consisting of Miguel Jiménez in goal, Alan Mozo on the right side, and Gilberto Sepúlveda and Gilberto Orozco Chiquete in central defense. Cristian Calderón will anchor the left side of the defense. In the midfield, Fernando Beltrán and Erick Gutiérrez are likely to start. The attacking quartet will comprise Yael Padilla, Roberto Alvarado, Ricardo Marin, and Ronaldo Cisneros.

Aldo Miranda, a specialist in Chivas de Guadalajara for Rebaño Pasión and Bolavip México, provides this analysis. He is an experienced sports journalist with more than 15 years of experience in print and digital media. Miranda has covered major sporting events, including several World Cups and Olympic Games. In addition, he has covered multiple editions of the Mexican Tennis Open and the Los Cabos Open.

The Chivas’ clash with Pachuca promises to be a thrilling encounter as both teams fight for crucial points in the Liga MX standings.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

