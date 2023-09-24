Olga Chorens: Remembering the Legendary Cuban Singer and Her Enduring Legacy

Olga Chorens, the legendary Cuban singer, passed away on Friday night in Miami at the age of 99. Her family announced on Saturday that she died due to respiratory failure at her home, surrounded by loved ones.

Chorens had an illustrious career that spanned eight decades. Born in Havana on February 7, 1924, she began her musical journey at the age of 11 when she made her radio debut. In her youth, she formed a musical duo with Tony Álvarez, and together they had a popular entertainment program on television. They recorded albums, toured Latin America, and even appeared in feature films.

The note honoring Chorens and Álvarez emphasizes that their music became a fundamental part of Cuban culture, making them iconic figures in the entertainment industry on the island. Their success extended beyond their careers as they also married and had two daughters, Lissette and Olga Álvarez.

However, their lives took a turn after the Cuban revolution in 1959. Concerned about their daughters’ future, Chorens and Álvarez sent them to the United States as part of Operation Pedro Pan, a program that brought thousands of Cuban minors to the US for protection. The couple joined their daughters in 1963 and continued their successful careers in Puerto Rico before spending time in Spain during the 1980s. Eventually, they settled permanently in Miami.

Chorens was remembered by her eldest daughter, Lissette Álvarez, who expressed gratitude for having such an extraordinary mother. She acknowledged that although they were saddened by the loss, they celebrated Chorens’ full and vibrant life. Olga Álvarez, Chorens’ other daughter, described her mother as not only a great artist but also a loving daughter, sister, wife, and mother.

The news of Chorens’ passing was met with reverence and fond memories within the music community. Cuban singer-songwriter Willy Chirino, who is married to Lissette Álvarez, praised Chorens as the “Glory of Cuba” and expressed his belief that she will reunite with her late husband, Tony Álvarez, in the afterlife.

Funeral services for the revered singer will be held on September 27 at St Michael’s Church in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood. Olga Chorens leaves behind a lasting legacy in Cuban music and entertainment, and her influence will continue to be felt for years to come.

