Canet on pole at Mugello ahead of Acosta

In qualifying, the two Spaniards put Sam Lowes behind them
Despite a crash and with only four laps to go, Aron Canet (Pons Wegow Los 40) in qualifying Moto2™ of the Oakley Italian Grand Prix takes the second consecutive pole position to theMugello International Circuit preceding Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) e Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team). Quarto tempo per Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing Team).
Top ten on the grid
Filip Salac (QJMotor Gresini Moto2™) sets the fifth fastest time doing better than Jake Dixon (Autosolar GASGAS Aspar Team). Third row for Celestine Vietti (Fantic Racing) followed by Fermín Aldeguer (CAG Speed Up) e Alonso Lopez (CAG Speed Up). Tenth box for Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team).
Tomorrow from 12:15, experience all the emotions of the Moto2™ race on the Mugello track!
These are the top ten at the end of Q2:
1. Aron Canet – (Pons Wegow Los 40) – 1:50.796
2. Pedro Acosta – (Red Bull KTM Ajo) – + 0.159
3. Sam Lowes – (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) – + 0.162
4. Joe Roberts – (Italtrans Racing Team) – + 0.212
5. Filip Salac – (QJ Motor Gresini Moto2™) – + 0.230
6. Jake Dixon – (Autosolar GASGAS Aspar Team) – + 0.242
7. Celestine Vietti – (Fantic Racing) – + 0.301
8. Fermín Aldeguer – (CAG Speed Up) – + 0.333
9. Alonso Lopez – (CAG Speed Up) – + 0.349
10. Tony Arbolino – (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) – + 0.449