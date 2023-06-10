Home » Canet on pole at Mugello ahead of Acosta
News

by admin
In qualifying, the two Spaniards put Sam Lowes behind them

Despite a crash and with only four laps to go, Aron Canet (Pons Wegow Los 40) in qualifying Moto2™ of the Oakley Italian Grand Prix takes the second consecutive pole position to theMugello International Circuit preceding Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) e Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team). Quarto tempo per Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing Team).

Top ten on the grid

Filip Salac (QJMotor Gresini Moto2™) sets the fifth fastest time doing better than Jake Dixon (Autosolar GASGAS Aspar Team). Third row for Celestine Vietti (Fantic Racing) followed by Fermín Aldeguer (CAG Speed Up) e Alonso Lopez (CAG Speed ​​Up). Tenth box for Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team).

Tomorrow from 12:15, experience all the emotions of the Moto2™ race on the Mugello track!

These are the top ten at the end of Q2:

1. Aron Canet(Pons Wegow Los 40) – 1:50.796
2. Pedro Acosta(Red Bull KTM Ajo)+ 0.159
3. Sam Lowes(Elf Marc VDS Racing Team)+ 0.162
4. Joe Roberts(Italtrans Racing Team)+ 0.212
5. Filip Salac(QJ Motor Gresini Moto2™)+ 0.230
6. Jake Dixon(Autosolar GASGAS Aspar Team)+ 0.242
7. Celestine Vietti(Fantic Racing)+ 0.301
8. Fermín Aldeguer(CAG Speed Up)+ 0.333
9. Alonso Lopez(CAG Speed Up)+ 0.349
10. Tony Arbolino(Elf Marc VDS Racing Team)+ 0.449

