Canet on pole at Mugello ahead of Acosta

Despite a crash and with only four laps to go, Aron Canet (Pons Wegow Los 40) in qualifying Moto2™ of the Oakley Italian Grand Prix takes the second consecutive pole position to theMugello International Circuit preceding Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) e Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team). Quarto tempo per Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing Team).