Canyoners stuck in waterfall, rescued by firefighters – News

Two canyoneers, who had been stranded along the Rio Claretto, in Novalesa, in Val di Susa (Turin), were recovered this afternoon by the Susa firefighters. For the rescue operations, the rescuers lowered the winch for 75 meters, with the help of the Drago helicopter, which took off from the Caselle airport.



From an initial reconstruction, the people blocked were in the middle of the face, under a ninety-metre waterfall due to the ropes blocked on the anchor. He was no longer able to get down or back up.



