TOLMEZZO. Change in command of the Tolmezzo Carabinieri Company: on Tuesday 6 September, captain Franco Grasso, a thirty-year-old native of Catania, took over.

After attending the Military Academy of Modena and graduating in law, Grasso was assigned to the 10th “Campania” Carabinieri Regiment as Platoon Commander. In 2017 he participated in the Prima Parthica mission – Operation “Inherent Resolve” – ​​in Iraq. The following year he assumed command of the Operational and Radiomobile Nucleus of Roccella Jonica, where he conducted several investigations against organized crime, being assigned, after two years, at the command of a Section of the Investigative Unit of Locri.

At the same time as his duties, Captain Grasso also continued with his personal training, obtaining a II level Master in “Intelligence” at the University of Calabria, in Cosenza, and a degree in International Relations for Economic Development.