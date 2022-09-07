Home News Captain Grasso is the new commander of the Tolmezzo Carabinieri Company
News

Captain Grasso is the new commander of the Tolmezzo Carabinieri Company

by admin
Captain Grasso is the new commander of the Tolmezzo Carabinieri Company

TOLMEZZO. Change in command of the Tolmezzo Carabinieri Company: on Tuesday 6 September, captain Franco Grasso, a thirty-year-old native of Catania, took over.

After attending the Military Academy of Modena and graduating in law, Grasso was assigned to the 10th “Campania” Carabinieri Regiment as Platoon Commander. In 2017 he participated in the Prima Parthica mission – Operation “Inherent Resolve” – ​​in Iraq. The following year he assumed command of the Operational and Radiomobile Nucleus of Roccella Jonica, where he conducted several investigations against organized crime, being assigned, after two years, at the command of a Section of the Investigative Unit of Locri.
At the same time as his duties, Captain Grasso also continued with his personal training, obtaining a II level Master in “Intelligence” at the University of Calabria, in Cosenza, and a degree in International Relations for Economic Development.

See also  The “blonde” and the “brunette”, a town celebrating its centenary sisters

You may also like

Beijing: Strictly implement the epidemic prevention and control...

Lieutenant Longo leaves Trichiana on Friday after 28...

“Enterprises” gather along the beach to discuss development

Coronavirus latest news. Today in Italy 24,855 new...

Russia cuts the gas, for now Europe does...

Nurses, in Asl / To4 hired in 43...

Elections, Supermedia breaking latest news / Youtrend survey:...

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the...

Vittorio Veneto, the Alemagna in Fadalto reopened after...

Today’s Bailu | Lu from Tonight, Tonight, Tonight,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy