Captured alias “Mochilas” accused of extortion and kidnapping in Meta and Casanare – news

Uniforms from SIJIN Meta managed to capture alias ‘Mapana’, an alleged urban member of the assassination network of the criminal group ‘Renacer ERPAC’, who commits crimes in the department of Meta.

The capture procedure was carried out thanks to the information provided by a human source, who revealed the location of this individual, who is required by judicial order issued by the municipal promiscuous court of Puerto Lleras Meta, for the crimes of conspiracy to aggravated crime, for purposes of drug trafficking and manufacturing, trafficking and possession of firearms or ammunition, attempted homicide and aggravated homicide.

Alias ​​Mapana was located by members of the judicial police on Calle 15 with Carrera 39 on a public highway in the Acopí area in the city of Cali, department of Valle del Cauca.

‘Mapana’, is allegedly linked to the murder of Camilo Andrés Garavito Agudelo, on September 28, 2022 in the municipality of Puerto Gaitán, in the sports center of the Bello Horizonte neighborhood, when he approached his victim and without saying a word attacked in against his humanity.

Likewise, he is attributed as the alleged perpetrator of the murder of Julián David Serrano, an event that occurred in the municipality of Puerto Gaitán on October 25, 2022.

This subject was placed at the disposal of the 110th National Specialized Directorate against Organized Crime (DECOC) of Villavicencio, where he must answer for the crimes of conspiracy to commit aggravated crime, for the purposes of drug trafficking and the manufacture, trafficking and possession of firearms or ammunition, attempted homicide and aggravated homicide.

Source: Meta Police Department

