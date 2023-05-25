“It doesn’t matter what job you do, you can’t back down”: sportsmen shoveling mud after the flood in Emilia-Romagna

Friday May 19 was to be on the circuit of Imola to prepare for the race weekend of the Formula 1. Evil’flood in Emilia–Romagna changed everything and the pilot Yuki Tsunoda decided to take the shovel and help shovel mud from the streets of Faiencealong with his team mates AlphaTauri and to hundreds of other volunteers. After the cancellation of the Grand Prix, Tsunoda decided not to return to Japan and remained in Faenza where he has lived for two years, to help his adopted city. Many celebrities and sportsmen have decided to promote donations for the areas affected by the flood, but some have decided to roll up their sleeves themselves. The samples of Virtus Bologna, for example, have delivered basic necessities to displaced people. While another basketball player, Tomas Woldetensaewas seen with boots, shovel and mud up to his hair helping the city of Cesena. While also different soccer players Romagnoli, by the vice-captain of Brindisi Alex Sirri to the entire team of Cesena Footballthey dropped everything and went home to help.

“Please, anything you can do to help it is appreciated, no matter how big or small the donation is,” Tsunoda wrote on his social profiles on May 19, posting photos of him, with a sweatshirt, shovel and boots, in a street in Faenza. The F1 driver was among the first sportsmen to intervene to shovel the mud brought by torrential rains and flooded rivers. The spirit is the same as told by Woldetensae, who has been in the Cesena area since Monday to help the volunteers: “Everyone understood that something must be done, everyone rolls up their sleeves. It doesn’t matter what craft you do, you simply can’t back down,” he explained to Courier of Bologna. The basketball player played in Varese this year and is in the national team. He was born and raised in the capital of Romagna, a Cesenatico he spends every holiday: from there he leaves every day to reach the areas where there is the greatest need: “With the sun and the heat, the mud has become very heavy and fatigue is felt. The help is there, but the work to be done is immensemountains of scrap e debris everywhere. No one has any idea how long it will take, we can just stay here and do what we can.”

The same spirit that guided Alex Secret: defender with over 100 professional appearances, vice-captain and defensive leader of Brindisi who won promotion to C seriesgave up the last day of the Serie D championship poule to return to his own Forlimpopoliin the province of Forlì-Cesena, and give a hand to their own people. He too with boots and shovel, the mud even in the face. They didn’t even hesitate Nicholas Andreoliborn in Forlì, e Andrea Spuriousborn in Ravenna: the former plays in from Pistoia in Serie D, the second inAglianese (same category). “The images and videos don’t convey the drama, it’s like being at war,” they told a pistoiasport.com. The entire team of Cesena Football instead she took to the streets late last week to render first aid to the city. Playersthe coach Mimmo Toscano and staff attended via Gramsci and via Riccione with mantelline, boots e scopettonidespite the fact that they are engaged in the first leg of the second round of the Serie C playoffs against the Vicenza. However, making a contribution after the disaster that hit Emilia-Romagna comes before a goal.