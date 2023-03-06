This subject allegedly touched a minor.

Uniformed officers from quadrant 35 of the CAI Palmas, managed to capture a 65-year-old man, a resident of the La Rioja neighborhood, in flagrante delicto in carrera 46 with calle 21, who is pointed out by the victim, a 16-year-old adolescent. age, like the person who groped her buttocks and forced her to touch his virile member.

In this way, the police, taking into account the assertions of the alleged victim, proceeded to capture him, leaving him at the disposal of the Attorney General’s Office, who in turn presented him before a guarantee control judge to legalize his capture and charge him with the crime of abusive sexual act with a minor under 18 years of age.

This subject within his judicialization process is released, but linked to the process that is being carried out for the crime in question.