During the big match of the 25th day of Serie A Rome-Juventuswon 1-0 by the Giallorossi, Moise Kean had a bad episode and came close to breaking a bad record. The Juventus striker was fielded by Massimiliano Allegri at the 89th and, after about 40 seconds, there is a contact between Gianluca Manciniauthor of the goal that decided the match.

The defender holds Kean for the shirt and for the hair and the 23-year-old falls into the provocation of the opponent and holds him for the shorts, almost as if he wanted to rip them off. Soon after, seized with rage, he throws a kick hitting the Roma player’s left leg. The referee he doesn’t think twice and shows the red card to center forward of Juventus.

No protest from Keanwho seems to have immediately understood the scope of the nonsense committed: in fact, the moment the referee showed him the red card he accepted the expulsion and left the field heading towards the locker rooms. An entry into the field that should have helped his teammates and which, instead, actually put them in difficulty in the last minutes of the match.

The violent and disproportionate reaction shown by the attacker ex Everton e Psg left speechless Allegri, whose bewildered reaction was noticed by television cameras. At the end of the competition ofOlympicthe Tuscan coach spoke about the episode to the microphones of DAZN: “He asked Excuse me but he was wrong because he put in difficulty the team. In the last 9 minutes he could have been useful to us and instead he had a wrong reaction, moreover when a foul was called in his favour”. Almost certainly, Sunday night’s red will bring Kean to miss the next two games, including the derby d’Italia against l’Inter. Based on the decision of the sports judge, Kean’s disqualification could be even higher: waiting for the press release arriving on Tuesday.