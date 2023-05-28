Captured for personal injuries to a child in Teruel

In response to a call from the community of the San José neighborhood where they indicated a sinister road, a 23-year-old man known as ‘Chaca’ was captured, who would have run over a 17-month-old boy, when carrying out dangerous maneuvers (sprints) on his motorcycle.

According to witnesses, the boy was sitting on a platform with his mother, when they were rammed by this subject, after he lost control of the moped while lifting it on one wheel.

The minor is receiving medical attention under observation in the city of Neiva due to head trauma, while the prisoner was brought before the competent authorities for the crime of personal injury.

In isolated incidents, a 54-year-old man was deprived of liberty to answer for the crime of trafficking, manufacturing or carrying narcotics. There the individual was seized 60 grams of a substance derived from cocaine.

According to the official report, the uniformed men from quadrant 01 of the Aipe Police Station were advancing registration and control plans in carrera 4 with calle 9 in the Los Sauces neighborhood, where they intercepted the suspect who was carrying with him 04. plastic bags and inside them 60 grams of the illicit substance.

Thus, the officers proceeded to read him his rights as a prisoner in accordance with article 376 of the Colombian Penal Code, and then he was transferred to the Immediate Reaction Unit to begin his prosecution process.

The person involved and the substance were left at the disposal of the competent authority to answer for the crime of trafficking, manufacturing and carrying narcotics, where it is expected that a guarantee control judge will define his judicial situation.

“The National Police extends the invitation to the public to report any situation through the 123 emergency line or with the nearest quadrant patrol.” The Police specified.