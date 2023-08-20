Captured ‘Hermes’ with marijuana in Rivera, Huila

The Neiva Metropolitan Police arrested a man with drugs in the municipality of Rivera.

Thanks to the collaboration of citizens and police officers, a man known as “Hermes” was arrested on suspicion of being involved in the sale of illegal drugs.

The operation was carried out by members of quadrant 01 belonging to the Rivera Police Station.

During the search and control activities, the agents proceeded to arrest “Hermes”. At the time of the capture, elements were found that would confirm her alleged participation in drug trafficking. In her possession, a blender, two packaging machines, 500 grams of marijuana that appeared to be ready to be dosed, and a total of 128 doses of marijuana ready for sale were found.

The detained individual will face serious legal consequences. He will be handed over to the judicial authorities, specifically to the Attorney General’s Office. He will be charged with the crime of trafficking, manufacturing or carrying narcotics. The next phase in this process will involve a guarantee control judge, who will determine the legal situation of the detainee.

Captured in Neiva

In other events, in Carrera 15 with Calle 15 in the Santa Librada neighborhood of Neiva, they managed to capture a 23-year-old man known as “avena” in flagrante delicto.

It is noteworthy that this captured person residing in the Las Palmas neighborhood was surprised when he was carrying a black 2021 model motorcycle, which had been stolen.

The captured will be left at the disposal of the competent authority for the crime of Reception, where a guarantee control Judge will define the judicial situation. While the motorcycle will be returned to its owner.

