Make walking as effective as running? Here’s how

Walking is a great form of exercise that many people take up as part of their weight loss or fitness journey. AND a low-impact, affordable activity that can be done virtually anywhere, making it an ideal choice for people of all ages and fitness levels. However, after a few weeks of continuous 30-minute walks most days of the week, you may find that you aren’t getting the results you expected.

Making walking as effective as running: here’s how to increase intensity and benefits

If you want make walking as effective as running and take your walks to the next level of intensity, there are a few tricks you could use.

1. When Walking Isn’t Enough, It’s Time To Increase The Intensity

Our bodies adapt to the amount and intensity of exercise we do on a regular basis, creating a baseline level of fitness. If you started walking from a sedentary lifestyle or walked only short distances at a slow pace, your initial workouts may have seemed challenging. However, as your body gets used to this routine, it needs additional challenges to continue progressing and making improvements in fitness.

2. Understand How Your Body Responds

When you engage in high-intensity workouts, your body has to produce more energy in a shorter period, potentially using stored fat as fuel. This process not only helps you burn more calories, but also stimulates muscle growth and improves energy systems to prepare the body for future challenges.

3. Exercise Intensity is Customized

Every person has a different level of fitness and exercise tolerance. To determine if you are in the aerobic exercise zone, aim for 60-85% of your maximum heart rate. Pay attention to your breathing and ability to hold a conversation as you walk. If you find it difficult to hold a conversation but you can still speak in short sentences, you are probably in the right intensity range. However, if you can speak confidently in full sentences, you have the ability to increase your speed or add challenges, such as walking up hills, to reach higher intensity levels.

4. High Intensity Workouts: Walk the Hills

One way to incorporate high-intensity workouts into your walking routine is walking up and down hills. This type of interval training helps you burn extra calories and build lower-body strength. A simple hill interval workout involves walking quickly up a hill and then slowly descending without rest. Repeat this cycle for 15 minutes, making sure you’re panting at the top of the hill. The descents give you a chance to recover before tackling the next climb.

5. Higher Intensity on Flat Ground

If you walk on flat ground, you can increase the intensity by finding the pace that makes it difficult for you to hold a conversation but still allows you to speak in short sentences. After you reach this point, slow down for a minute or two, then speed up again for a minute before repeating the cycle. Continue these intervals for 30 minutes. If you struggle to walk fast enough to reach that point, focus on posture, arm movement, and momentum, and you can increase your speed.

6. Other Ways to Increase Intensity

If you find that walking on flat ground isn’t challenging enough, there are several ways to add high-intensity intervals:

Walk up hills to engage your lower body muscles more. Raise your knees to hip level with each step, engaging your core and increasing the intensity. Wear a weighted vest to build resistance and stimulate your muscles. Practice shadow boxing while walking to engage your entire body. Walk up and down obstacles like benches or rocks at a brisk pace. Try rough walking on uneven paths, such as those present in the woods or mountain paths.

7. 6 Ways to Make Your Daily Walks More Inspiring

In recent years, many people have discovered the pleasure of walking, exploring their neighborhoods or local trails to improve overall fitness and well-being. However, walking the same paths over and over again can get boring. Here you are six ways to make your daily walks more stimulating and rewarding.

1. Nordic Walking: Nordic walking involves the use of specially designed poles to engage the arms and core muscles during the walk. This turns a simple walk into a full-body workout, increasing your calorie expenditure and oxygen uptake.

2. Have fun: Include playful elements in your walk to make it enjoyable and exciting. Try treasure hunting, explore new areas or discover hidden treasures in your neighborhood.

3. Bring some accessories with you: To prepare your muscles for high-intensity activity, consider adding resistance. Use a heavy backpack with a hip belt to distribute weight and reduce strain on your neck and back.

4. Multitask Like a Pro: Finding time for a daily walk can be difficult, but you can add steps in amazing places. Park further away when you pick your kids up from school or replace virtual calls with on-the-go calls.

5. Listen to Good Music: Music while walking or strenuous training can reduce the perception of effort and increase physical performance, making training more enjoyable.

6. Try the Fartlek: Fartlek involves a type of interval training that alternates periods of high intensity with periods of recovery. You can easily incorporate this method into your walking by varying the speed or intensity at regular intervals.

Conclusions

By following these tips, you can increase the intensity of your walks, making them just as effective as a vigorous run. Walking can become a powerful tool in your fitness journey, helping you achieve your health goals and enjoy your exercise routine to the fullest. So put on your walking shoes and explore the world around you as you improve your fitness and general well-being. Have a good walk!

