At the disposal of the 18 CAIVAS Prosecutor of Yopal, a 51-year-old Venezuelan citizen, identified as GRMR, was left

According to the authorities, this subject, who worked as an ornamenter in the municipality of Maní, will have to answer for the crime of Abusive Carnal Access with a child under fourteen years of age, for acts committed on February 23 of this year in the Libertadores neighborhood of the aforementioned municipality. .

The subject took advantage of the fact that the minor’s mother was busy to sexually assault her, the victim later narrated what happened to the mother, who filed the complaint.

The Municipal Court of Maní issued the arrest warrant that was carried out by uniformed Casanare Police.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

