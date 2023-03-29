Home News Captured in Maní subject accused of sexually assaulting a minor
News

Captured in Maní subject accused of sexually assaulting a minor

by admin
Captured in Maní subject accused of sexually assaulting a minor

At the disposal of the 18 CAIVAS Prosecutor of Yopal, a 51-year-old Venezuelan citizen, identified as GRMR, was left

According to the authorities, this subject, who worked as an ornamenter in the municipality of Maní, will have to answer for the crime of Abusive Carnal Access with a child under fourteen years of age, for acts committed on February 23 of this year in the Libertadores neighborhood of the aforementioned municipality. .

The subject took advantage of the fact that the minor’s mother was busy to sexually assault her, the victim later narrated what happened to the mother, who filed the complaint.

The Municipal Court of Maní issued the arrest warrant that was carried out by uniformed Casanare Police.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

See also  Captured hitman who ended the life of a citizen in Guamal

You may also like

Architectural proposal of the students of Indoamerica contributed...

Aida Merlano will officially request that she be...

Criticism and affirmation of former Taiwan President Ma...

Will Tesla win the race for the greatest...

15% of neighborhoods in Quito suffer from a...

On the stage of Expocauca 2023 the final...

PVH growing in Q4. But the full year...

US sanctions want to accelerate the cessation of...

Brivio: sprints can change the outcome of the...

CAMINERA ANNOUNCES STRICT CONTROLS DURING EASTER WEEK «...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy