Captured in Monterrey two presumed members of the Farc dissidents

Captured in Monterrey two presumed members of the Farc dissidents

Soldiers of the Casanare Military Gaula and CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office carried out a search of two houses located in the municipality of Monterrey.

During the development of the operation, an arrest warrant was issued for two subjects for the crime of aggravated conspiracy and trafficking, manufacture or possession of narcotics, who were allegedly at the service of the Dagoberto Ramos Martínez Structure, of the dissidences of the farc.

According to the investigations, these subjects would be those who carried out activities of micro-trafficking of substances, such as cocaine hydrochloride, marijuana and synthetic drugs. They apparently formed a transnational drug trafficking network, since they generated their criminal actions from the departments of Cauca, Valle del Cauca and Risaralda, towards the departments of Casanare and Vichada, as well as drug trafficking actions, sending illicit substances to countries in Europe, North America , Central America and South America.

The subjects were left at the disposal of the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, where their prosecution and legalization process continues.

Source: National Army

