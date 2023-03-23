PRESENT. –

The Geophysical Institute announced, in its latest report, that the eruptive activity of the Cotopaxi volcano has decreased since the end of February 2023. That is, there is a progressive decrease in the trends of the monitoring parameters of the Cotopaxi volcano, both in internal and superficial activity. Internally, the change is marked mainly by a decrease in the number of daily earthquakes (tremors: associated with ash emissions and LPs: associated with fluid movement

Cotopaxi volcano. Archive / The Telegraph

At the surface level, the change is reflected, among other things, by the decrease in the flow and mass of sulfur dioxide (SO2) emitted by the volcano into the atmosphere and by the decrease in the rate of ash emissions and the amount of ash. issued.

For example, in the week of March 13 to 20, only two ash emissions were recorded, compared to the high rates of the months of December 2022 – February 2023. In general, the monitoring parameters show that the current eruption of the Cotopaxi is diminishing in its intensity. The evolution of this activity in the medium term is uncertain, due to the very nature of volcanic phenomena.

However, it is now considered that the most probable short-term scenario (days to weeks) is that ash emissions become less frequent, less energetic and that in general the intensity of the eruption continues to decrease progressively.

Despite this change in the eruptive trend, the importance of keeping the surveillance system active and continuing with the prevention tasks associated with the eruptive scenarios proposed for the Cotopaxi volcano is stressed. The IG-EPN remains vigilant in the event of changes in the conditions of the volcano in order to offer timely information to the authorities and the general population. / The Telegraph