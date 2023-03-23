After Jorge Rial confirmed today the dismissal of Jey Mammon from Telefe, the driver himself accused of sexual abuse decided to speak. She did so through a statement that she shared on her social media.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



“Given the dissemination of a complaint that the Justice decided to prescribe, being a false episode in much of its content, I see myself in the need to inform that this action, which seeks unspeakable profits to the detriment of my people, is added to a persistent campaign of harassment and defamation“, Mammon began recounting in the writing.

The presenter of La Peña de Morfi dismissed the accusations and denounced that all it is an “extortion” campaign promoted by the complainant himself, Lucas Benvenuto. He also announced that he will begin with reprisals before the Justice as a result of what he considers a “defamation.”

«Without prejudice to the legal actions to be undertaken, it is imperative to make it clear that the situation raised is the product of the conduct of a person who, in this case, and In front of Justice, he has acted untruthfully“, he stressed.

He also pointed out that the media exposure that the case had severely damaged his “prestige and honor.”

«I pray to God it flows, the truth is exposed and known“, he concluded.

What is Jey Mammon accused of?

After the arrest of Marcelo Corazza for corruption of minors, the comedian was denounced publicly for sexual abuse.

On Tuesday on América TV, a young man named Lucas Benvenuto had presented himself as a victim of the driver of La Peña de Morfi.

Bevenuto had gone to the flat to talk about Corazza. He said that the detained producer contacted him when he was just 14 years old. He added that he had sexual conversations with Corazza but they never met.

“A year and a half ago I decided to make my last complaint because it takes time for me to be able to speak and denounce. This person is conducting a program on Telefe. He is a conductor and musician. I dated him from the age of 14 to 17. My mom has been aware of that. met him. My mom called her house to ask: Did Lucas arrive? He was 32 and I was 14.“Lucas told Karina Mazzocco’s A la Tarde program.

«I reported it in 2020, in the middle of the pandemic. The hearing was by Zoom and The prosecutor told me: we can’t do anything why the case prescribedIf you want to make this case visible in the media, you have to know that you’re not going to get anything from us because it prescribed. That word is the story of my life: prescribed,” he concluded in his story.



