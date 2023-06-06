Home » Captured in Orocué teacher accused of sexually assaulting a minor
For the crime of abusive carnal access with a child under 14 years of age, a teacher currently linked to the Miralindo School, Rural Headquarters, was captured in the Los Escalones neighborhood of the municipality of Orocué.

Regarding the teacher identified as Jesús Ernesto Cristancho Camejo, 56 years old, there was an arrest warrant issued by the Promiscuous Court of the Orocué Circuit, in order to make him answer for the aforementioned crime.

Cristancho Camejo, who presents three notes in the Accusatory Oral Criminal System for sexual crimes with a minor, is accused by the justice system of carnally accessing a 13-year-old girl, who was admitted to the Educational Institution.

Other cases of sexual assault committed by the prisoner are being investigated, during the years that he has worked as a teacher.

