Captured in Puerto López subject wanted with a blue Interpol circular

When he voluntarily appeared to review his judicial records at the facilities of the Pachaquiaro Police Substation, jurisdiction of the municipality of Puerto López, a 59-year-old subject was captured, who had accounts with the justice system.

Uniformed officers on duty materialized the capture by judicial order and notified him that he registered a valid order by blue circular of the International Criminal Police Organization INTERPOL, for the crime of homicide.

According to his judicial record, the captured man is accused of a bloody act that occurred on July 1, 2021, in the village of San Lorenzo in the municipality of Castilla La Nueva, where Jhon Alexander Ortega Rubiano was murdered with a knife, in through an act of intolerance.

This subject was made available to the requesting authority to answer for the crime of homicide.

Source: Meta Police

