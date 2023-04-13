He Pope Francisco recalled this Wednesday the 60th anniversary of the encyclical “Pacem in Terris” of John XXIII“written in the middle of the Cold War” and assured that his message of “regulating relations between countries not by resorting to force of arms, but by the light of reason” is just as current as then.

“That encyclical was a true blessing, like a glimpse of serenity in the midst of dark clouds. His message is very current,” as the passage in which “requested to regulate relations (between countries) not by resorting to force of arms, but by the light of reason,” he said. Francisco during the general audience held in Saint Peter’s Square.

“I pray that the leaders of nations be inspired by her in their projects and decisions,” he added. Jorge Bergoglio.

During the hearing the papa He again asked to pray for the martyred Ukraine. «How much he suffers Ukraine“, he pointed.

He also affirmed that “when the world is increasingly tested by wars and distances itself from God” and “we need the Father’s Mercy even more”, in a greeting to the Polish-speaking pilgrims, recalling that next Sunday is dedicated to Divine Mercy, day instituted by John Paul II.

