Captured man who was transporting more than 2,180 doses of marijuana on the Inzá-la Plata highway

A 27-year-old man was captured on the road that leads from Inzá (Cauca) to the municipality of La Plata (Huila), who was surprised with five packages of marijuana that he was transporting in a car, from which more than 2,180 could be extracted. dose Which is equivalent to 2.1 kilos.

The captured man is being presented before the local Prosecutor’s Office 29 of La Plata, as allegedly responsible for the crime of trafficking, manufacturing and carrying narcotics.

According to Major Luís Miguel Aristizábal, “this subject intended to reach the urban area of ​​the municipality to try to market the stash after its dosage.” He also indicated that they already have several outlets identified which will be intervened in the coming days.

