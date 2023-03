Before the match between Bursaspor and Amedspor at home, tension broke out between the players of the two teams. After the match started, objects such as blanks, cutting and piercing tools, rifle cartridges and sparklers were thrown onto the field. Bursaspor fans unfurled a poster of Mahmut Yıldırım, codenamed ‘White Taurus’ and ‘Green’, in the stands, identified with JİTEM and unsolved murders in the 1990s. FOOTBALL PLAYERS REMOVED FROM THE FIELD […]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook