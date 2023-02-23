During the last week in different operations, authorities managed to capture two leaders of the finance and armed structures of the Clan del Golfo in Casanare.

The first capture occurred after a raid on a house in the Murujuy ​​village of Puerto Gaitán, where aliases Camilo, Juancho or Riki, leader of the armed component of Clan del Golfo, Gonzalo Oquendo Urrego Substructure, was captured. There they found 2 short arms, 2 pistol magazines, 47 9 mm caliber cartridges, a communications station, radio and cell phone antennas. This subject was accused of carrying out selective homicides in the departments of Meta and Casanare.

In another action, in the rural area of ​​the municipality of Tauramena, alias Johan or Gaitán was captured, who, according to information from military intelligence, would be the presumed regional leader of the Gonzalo Oquendo Urrego Substructure, of the Clan del Golfo. Alias ​​Johan was required by the authorities for the crime of homicide, manufacturing, trafficking, carrying or possession of firearms, accessories, parts or ammunition and conspiring to commit a crime. At the time of his capture, this subject was carrying six million pesos, apparently the product of extortion of people and merchants in the region.

Alias ​​Camilo Juancho and alias Johan, as well as the seized material and money, were made available to the competent authorities to carry out the due process of prosecution.

Since the beginning of 2023, the capture of six individuals from the Clan del Golfo has been achieved, who were in charge of coordinating the commercialization of hallucinogenic substances in the department of Casanare; on the other hand, an improvised explosive device was destroyed in a controlled manner and an illegal warehouse with inputs for the processing of coca base paste was located and dismantled.

Source: National Army

