Captures, seizures and police presence stand out during the week

During the week of July 10-16, the Santa Marta Metropolitan Police carried out various interventions and security activities in the city and surrounding municipalities. With the aim of guaranteeing peace and public order, important results were obtained in terms of captures, seizures and preventive actions.

Total, 51 arrests were carried out for different crimes, among which are the trafficking, manufacture or possession of narcotics, the illegal possession of firearms, theft, domestic violence and personal injuries, among others. These arrests demonstrate the commitment of the authorities in the fight against crime in the region.

Likewise, the seizure of six firearms, 56 short-edged weapons, five traumatic weapons and 24,129 grams of narcotics were seized. Also I know recovered a vehicle and four motorcycles that were in an irregular situation.

Over the weekend, additional services were deployed to support control and prevention activities in various neighborhoods, includings San Fernando, Galicia, Pescaito, El Obrero, Chimila, Minuto de Dios, Concepción, El Parque, El Cisne, Santa Cruz, Rodadero, Citadel July 29 and November 11, as well as in the alternate track corridor. These actions included searches and identification of people, inspections in establishments open to the public, and noise level controls that affect coexistence.

On the other hand, more than 49 policemen provided accompaniment in Santa Marta and the municipalities of Sitio Nuevo and Palermo during the festivities in commemoration of the day of the Virgen del Carmen. Their presence guaranteed safety and mobility in Eucharist, processions and religious cultural events.

Within the V Central American Beach Games 2023, 500 police officers continue to accompany the participating delegations and ensure the development of sports commitments in settings such as El Rodadero, Bello Horizonte, Salguero Beach, Mendihuaca and Cabo Tortuga. So far, the games have gone smoothly, providing safety and security for tourists and participants.

In addition, they attended a total of 5,461 calls through the Automatic Dispatch Center. Among the reported incidents are 183 fights, 48 ​​cases of domestic violence and 166 subpoenas for violation of the National Code of Citizen Security and Coexistence. In addition, an establishment open to the public was closed and 15 parties were intervened due to disturbance of public peace.

Regarding mobility, the Transit and Transport Section implemented preventive plans in various sectors, with emphasis on strategic points such as the Bomba Zuca, Y de Bonda, Y de Ciénaga, the Mamatoco roundabout, Avenida Ferrocarril and Avenida la 30. These actions were aimed at guaranteeing road safety and ensuring the safe return of Samarians and tourists to their homes.

The Metropolitan Police invites the community in general to report the presence of suspicious persons through the 123 emergency line or the police number on the quadrant. Likewise, the importance of timely reporting any crime in your neighborhood or residential sector is emphasized, and in case of violence against women, contact the telephone line 155 or 122.

