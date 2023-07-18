Cristiano Ronaldo Reignites Debate: Is the Saudi Arabian League Better Than the MLS?

Title: Cristiano Ronaldo Claims Saudi League Outshines MLS in Controversial Interview

Date: July 17, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo, known for his upfront and headline-making statements, recently spoke after a heavy defeat that Al Nassr suffered in a friendly match against Celta de Vigo, which ended 5-0. The Portuguese star’s comments during the interview have caused a stir in the world of football.

Ronaldo’s remarks centered around his belief that the Saudi Arabian league is superior to Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States. Despite his successful career at top European clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus, the striker expressed his confidence in the level of competition in the Saudi league during a press conference.

“The Saudi league is better than the MLS. I am 100% sure that I will not return to any European club. I led the way to the Saudi league… and now all the players come here,” asserted Ronaldo emphatically.

These statements have generated various reactions, considering the player’s status as a prominent figure in European football. Since joining Al Nassr in 2022, Ronaldo has made a significant impact in the Saudi league, although he has not been able to secure any titles.

However, his comments about the Saudi league being superior to the MLS have ignited controversy, particularly as the United States‘ league has been gaining recognition and attracting high-profile players like Lionel Messi in recent years.

The rivalry between the Saudi league and the MLS now becomes an interesting topic for soccer fans. Ronaldo’s remarks are expected to fuel further debate regarding which of the two competitions truly reigns supreme.

Adding more weight to his decision, Ronaldo emphasized that he has no plans of returning to European football. “I will not return to European football; the door is completely closed. I am 38 years old, and European football has also lost a lot of quality. The only valid league is the Premier League – they are far ahead of all the other leagues,” Ronaldo stated firmly.

As Ronaldo’s controversial interview sparks discussions in the football community, the debate over which league holds the ultimate superiority will undoubtedly intensify.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

