Is William Levy’s Heart Taken? Rumors of a Romance with Co-Star Samadhi Zendejas

Title: William Levy rumored to be in a relationship with co-star Samadhi Zendejas

Subtitle: Sparks fly on the set of “Vuelve a mí” as fans speculate about their off-screen romance

[City], [State] – William Levy, the renowned actor who has captured the hearts of fans globally, may have found love again following his separation from Elizabeth Gutiérrez. Rumors are circulating that Levy's heart has been stolen by his co-star, Mexican actress Samadhi Zendejas, with whom he is currently filming the telenovela "Vuelve a mí" on Telemundo.

Levy and Zendejas both play lead roles in the popular television series, and their on-screen chemistry seems to have translated into real-life feelings. Although they have not made their relationship official on social media or in the media, several sources claim to have spotted them together outside of work.

Adding fuel to the speculation, Levy recently took to his Instagram account, serenading fans with a rendition of the romantic song “Amazed” by Lonestar. The video showed Levy exuding joy and excitement, leading many to believe the song was dedicated to Zendejas. However, neither Levy nor Zendejas have confirmed or denied the rumors surrounding their alleged romance.

“Vuelve a mí,” produced by Telemundo, is the telenovela that brought these two actors together. Reports state that their undeniable chemistry during filming has blossomed into something more intimate. The production is still being recorded, and a premiere date is yet to be announced, with expectations pointing towards the second half of 2023.

Zendejas, a Mexican actress with a growing international presence, has primarily worked in soap operas and TV series. She gained recognition for portraying a young Jenni Rivera in the telenovela “Mariposa de barrio” and her role as Mamba in “Intimate Enemy.” Born on December 27, 1994, in Chiapas, Mexico, Zendejas is currently 28 years old.

As fans eagerly anticipate the official confirmation of their relationship, the rumored romance between William Levy and Samadhi Zendejas continues to captivate both fans and the entertainment media alike. Stay tuned for further updates on the unlikely love story that has unfolded on the set of “Vuelve a mí.”

[Disclaimer: This article is based on rumors and speculation and does not intend to confirm the alleged relationship between William Levy and Samadhi Zendejas.]

