Car against a wall: four injured, two are serious

Car against a wall: four injured, two are serious

FOLLINA. Another serious accident on the roads of the province of Treviso. It happened just before noon in via Jacopo Bernardi in Follina where a car crashed into a fence wall of a house. Two of the occupants managed to get out of the passenger compartment by themselves while others two got stuck and the intervention of the firefighters was necessary to extract them and deliver them to the care of the 118 rescuers.

The Carabinieri of Vittorio Veneto also intervened on the spot. The two most seriously injured were treated by air ambulance personnel who, after providing first aid, transported them to the hospital.Ca’ Foncello hospital of Treviso. Naturally, the road was closed to traffic for as long as necessary to conclude the rescue operations.

