Car against motorcycle in Nespoledo, two injured

Car against motorcycle in Nespoledo, two injured

HAPPINESS. Road accident, shortly before 8 pm on Sunday 14 August, in Nespoledo, in the territory of the Municipality of Lestizza. Two wounded.

It happened along via Vittorio Veneto – it is the regional road 61 – where a motorcycle and a car collided. The two people who were on the bike were damaged on the asphalt and suffered serious trauma.

Rescuers rushed to the scene: the 118 staff (the Sores Central sent an ambulance and, in the vicinity, the helicopter with the medical team also landed), the volunteer firefighters of Codroipo and the Carabinieri of the Company of Latisana.

The motorcycle broke down. The firefighters ensured the safety of the vehicles and the area affected by the accident, while the Arma soldiers carried out all the necessary surveys to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the incident.

