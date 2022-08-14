Behind the winners are the military of the Czech Republic. Marchet: “A promotional showcase for the whole territory”

BELLUNO

Waving the flag at Arturo Dell’Oro airport. In fact, it was the athletes of the National School who prevailed in the thirty-third edition of the “City of Belluno Trophy”, an event staged from Friday to yesterday at the city airport, for the organization of the Belluno Parachuting Association in synergy with the Belluno Aeroclub . An event that, as usual, was valid for the World Cup Series, the precision landing World Cup and which saw athletes from eighteen nations compete against each other: Italy, Australia, Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, United Arab Emirates, Great Britain, France , Germany, Lithuania, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia, the United States, Sweden, Switzerland and Hungary. Over forty teams at the start, from eighteen nations, for a total of 205 competitors.

At the end of the three days in the Dolomites, Paolo Filippini, Alessandro Ruggeri, Vittorio Guarinelli, Stefano Corradini and Daniele Viel (Parma of Belluno origin) took home the victory after a nice duel with the military team of the Czech Republic: 53 penalties for the blues, 63 for the Czechs. The Germans of Sportfoerdergruppe complete the podium with 70 penalties. The first female formation was the Swiss-German one of the Paradodendro. On an individual level, the overall male ranking was won by the American Ehab Mahmoud. At the foot of the podium the Italian athletes, with Paolo Filippini (National School) and Giuseppe Tresoldi (Freetam Italy) paired in fourth position, a “wooden medal” in a condominium with the Hungarian Tamas Banszki. For Filippini, Tresoldi and Banszki, however, the satisfaction of having won, naturally ex aequo, the Masters classification arrived.

German Mathias Demmler won among the Juniors. The ranking in pink saw the Austrian Magdalena Schenner excel. “On the first day the weather made us tremble, but on the second and third there was a shining sun that made us carry out and complete the City of Belluno Trophy in the best possible way” underlines Corrado Marchet, staff coordinator organization of the event. «We had 41 teams at the start, 205 competitors, from eighteen nations. 1600 competition jumps were carried out, another thousand of training. These are really important numbers that fill the entire organizational group with pride, a dozen people who actually lived here at the Dell’Oro airport for a week. Belluno once again confirmed itself as a stage of great international appeal and of the highest technical level. In recent days, many have asked us for programs and dates for 2023: at the moment we are enjoying the success of this 2022, then in the coming weeks, with the bowls stopped, we will think about next year with confidence. We can certainly say that the organizational machine has run in and that the City of Belluno is a great promotional showcase for the Dolomite area ».

The trophy was the third stage of the World Cup Series: the first two took place in Rijeka, Croatia, from 10 to 12 June, and in Bled, Slovenia, from 8 to 10 July. After Belluno, the circuit will arrive in Thalgau, Austria, from 26 to 28 August and in Locarno, Switzerland, for the final scheduled from 23 to 25 September