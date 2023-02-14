The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl LVII champions with Patrick Mahomes as MVP. Mahomes is 27 years old and is in the GOAT conversation, but Jalen Hurts is only 24 years old and played the game of his life with the exception of the fumble return TD. He was named a second-team All-Pro and had four total touchdowns in the Super Bowl. Both QBs are accomplished and still young but which team has the brighter future? Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor and David Helman debate whether the Chiefs or Eagles have the brighter future.



