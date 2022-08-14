Home World Car crashes into Capitol Hill, then suicide. The trail of violence that scares the US
NEW YORK – Fear in Capitol Hill, where in the night between Saturday and Sunday, a man committed suicide after crashing his car into the barriers that protect the east side. The vehicle caught fire and he fired shots in the air, before point the gun against you. The name of the protagonist of the latest dramatic story that has Capitol Hill as its epicenter has not been disclosed but investigations are underway on his past: “He had a ten-year history of criminal records,” said the Chief of Police of the Congress, Tom Manger. , but “nothing that binds him to this place”.

