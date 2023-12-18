Car crashes into vehicle parked in Biden’s caravan

“President Joe Biden Startled by Car Collision Near Campaign Headquarters”

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were unharmed after a car collided with a vehicle assigned to the president’s delegation, causing a startle as he left his campaign headquarters in Delaware on Sunday. The impact occurred at a nearby intersection, approximately 40 meters from where the president was standing. Security personnel acted quickly, transferring the president to a waiting vehicle and removing him from the building located in downtown Wilmington.

A White House official confirmed that both the president and the first lady are fine. Additional questions were referred to the United States Secret Service. Reporters who had gathered in front of the campaign offices witnessed the incident and saw the surprised expression on President Biden’s face.

Security officers immediately surrounded the car with Delaware plates and kept their guns trained on the driver, who kept his hands up. President Biden was then safely evacuated from the scene and returned to his family residence without further incidents. The president’s schedule was not affected by the incident.

The United States Secret Service did not issue additional comments on the matter. Despite the startle, President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are safe and well, and the incident did not disrupt the president’s activities.

