Car in a creek in Poggibonsi, no people inside – Tuscany

(ANSA) – POGGIBONSI, JUNE 04 – The firefighters of Poggibonsi (Siena) and personnel from the diving team intervened this morning for a car that ended up in the Staggia stream in Poggibonsi (Siena). No one was inside the vehicle.



The report reached the 115 operating room of the Siena command which immediately sent the Poggibonsi fire brigade to the scene and activated the divers who, once the appropriate checks had been carried out, ruled out the presence of people inside the vehicle . The car, according to what is learned, would have been dragged into the stream by the bad weather that affected the area yesterday.



After the checks, the vehicle was pulled out of the watercourse, using a fire brigade crane.



