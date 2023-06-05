Home » Car in a creek in Poggibonsi, no people inside – Tuscany
News

Car in a creek in Poggibonsi, no people inside – Tuscany

by admin
Car in a creek in Poggibonsi, no people inside – Tuscany

Intervention by firefighters and divers

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – POGGIBONSI, JUNE 04 – The firefighters of Poggibonsi (Siena) and personnel from the diving team intervened this morning for a car that ended up in the Staggia stream in Poggibonsi (Siena). No one was inside the vehicle.

The report reached the 115 operating room of the Siena command which immediately sent the Poggibonsi fire brigade to the scene and activated the divers who, once the appropriate checks had been carried out, ruled out the presence of people inside the vehicle . The car, according to what is learned, would have been dragged into the stream by the bad weather that affected the area yesterday.

After the checks, the vehicle was pulled out of the watercourse, using a fire brigade crane.

(ANSA).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy