Photo: OCHA/Yaye N. Sene – In the Haute Kotto prefecture, in the Central African Republic, people displaced by the violence (file photo).

New York, USA, March 22, 2023/African Media Agency(AMA)/The United Nations Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) announced on Tuesday that it had arrested on Saturday March 18 the regional commander of an armed group, “General” Hussein Damboucha.

The arrest which took place in Sam Ouandja (320 km north of Bria), in the Hautte-Kotto prefecture, was carried out jointly by the Central African Internal Security Forces and the MINUSCA Force and Police, specified the UN mission in a press release.

MINUSCA recalls that the name of “General” Hussein Damboucha, regional commander of the Popular Front for the Renaissance of the Central African Republic (FPRC) and member of the Coalition of Patriots for Change, appears in the reports of the Group of Experts on the Republic Central African Republic as the perpetrator of violations and abuses of human rights and international humanitarian law.

MINUSCA/Hervé Serefio – Peacekeepers patrol a town in the northeast of the Central African Republic.

Jail

The detainee is currently in custody with authorized Central African institutions, after his transfer from Sam Ouandja to Bangui, with the support of MINUSCA.

United Nations Security Council resolution 2659, which renews the mission’s mandate until November 15, 2023, calls on MINUSCA to contribute to strengthening the independence of justice and to strengthening the capacities and effectiveness of the judiciary as well as the efficiency and accountability of the penitentiary system, in particular by providing technical assistance to the Central African authorities for the identification of those responsible for crimes constituting violations of international humanitarian law, violations of human rights and violations of these rights committed throughout the territory of the Central African Republic.

“MINUSCA will continue to support the Central African judicial institutions in the fight against impunity, an essential condition for the consolidation of peace and national reconciliation,” the mission said.

