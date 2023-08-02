Title: Car Strikes Pedestrians in Manhattan’s Midtown, 10 Injured and Suspect in Custody

[City], [Date] – A car struck multiple pedestrians in the bustling Midtown area of Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon, leading to at least 10 injuries, according to authorities. They further confirmed that a suspect is currently in custody.

The incident unfolded around 5:30 p.m. at the busy intersection of 42nd Street and Lexington Avenue, a stone’s throw away from the iconic Grand Central Station. Emergency response personnel from the New York Fire Department swiftly arrived at the scene, immediately tending to the injured victims, as per information obtained by CNN.

While additional information regarding the precise circumstances surrounding the incident is scarce, the New York Police Department has assured that they are actively investigating the matter. At this stage, they are unable to provide further details about the sequence of events or the potential charges the suspect may face.

In response to the incident, the New York Police Department announced plans to hold a press conference shortly at the scene. It is during this gathering that authorities are expected to divulge more information about the incident, including the current condition of the victims and the possible motives behind the act.

As developments in this case are ongoing, the situation remains fluid, and the New York City community anxiously awaits more information. Authorities urge the public to remain vigilant and seek alternate routes when traveling in the area until law enforcement concludes their investigation.

This incident further highlights the importance of pedestrian safety measures and the need for continued efforts to enhance security in heavily crowded urban zones such as Midtown Manhattan.

