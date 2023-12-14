Cardano rally and 10% From Investing.com

Cardano in rally e del 10%

Investing.com – Cardano was trading at $0.6143 at 18:22 (17:22 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 10.34% on the day. This is the largest single-day percentage growth since December 8th.

The jump pushes Cardano’s market capitalization up to $21.6550B, thus reaching 1.38% of the total cryptocurrency market. At its highest, the Cardano market had peaked at $94.8001B.

In the previous 24 hours, the Cardano cryptocurrency was trading in a range between $0.5431 and $0.6329.

In the last seven days, Cardano was seen rising with a gain of 37.7%. Cardano volume traded in the last 24 hours, at the time of writing, stands at $1.3992B, representing 2.16% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It had been trading within a range of $0.4315 to $0.6459 for the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano price is still 80.18% lower from its all-time high of $3.10 touched on September 2, 2021.

Meanwhile in the cryptocurrency market

Bitcoin listed at $42,091.1 in the Investing.com Index, up 3.40%.

Ethereum traded at $2,213.31 in the Investing.com Index, gain 0.97%.

The market capitalization of the Bitcoin crypto was $820.2462B, representing 52.21% of the total of all cryptocurrencies, while that of the Ethereum crypto reached $265.3023B and 16.89% of the total.

