Careful! False officials would be defrauding Valledupar merchants

Valledupar merchants alerted the municipal Health Secretary that false officials would be defrauding their name. According to the plaintiffs’ version, These people would be asking for money in exchange for not sealing or suspending commercial premises with breaches of documentation and sanitary regulations.

Given this, the city’s Secretary of Health, Holmer Jiménez Ditta, stated:We inform the general public that unscrupulous people are posing as Secretariat officials and charging certain establishments in the downtown area of ​​the city for alleged control actions.”.

It also reported that in the midst of the investigations that were carried out on the case, found that Luis Alfredo Amariz Oñate He is one of those involved in this illegal act.

The man says that he works as chief inspector, whose position does not exist and is not linked to the Entity under any circumstances, therefore, We warn about the type of scam of this character and we ask the community to make the corresponding complaints to the Prosecutor’s Office. We remember that our services are totally free”Jimenez concluded.

