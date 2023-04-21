Carlos Vives received the Legend Award at the Latin American Music Awards – news

This week, the Colombian singer released his new album “Escalona: Nunca Se Había Grabado Así”.

The Colombian music star in the world, Carlos Vives, who in 2023 is celebrating 30 years of experience with La Provincia, received a great distinction in the eighth edition of the Latin American Music Awards (Latin AMAs). The Colombian singer, songwriter and actor received the Legend Award at the Latin AMAs and was honored in his musical piece in which he participated with some of the leading artists of the new generation, transporting the public to the greatest hits of the career of he. The 2023 Latin American Music Awards took place on Thursday, April 20 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, in Las Vegas, Nevada and was broadcast on Univision.

Vives was nominated for three categories at the 2023 Latin AMAs including “Best Artist – Tropical”, “Best Album – Tropical” for Cumbiana II and “Best Collaboration – Tropical” for old football, with Camilo. Similarly, his impeccable 30-year career earned him the Legends Award, which made this one of the most memorable moments of the night.

To receive this recognition, Vives took to the stage to sing along with La Provincia some of his biggest hits including “Pa’ Mayte”, “I was Born Again”, “Steal a kiss from you”, and his most recent single “The Ford Car”. However, he did not appear alone: ​​he was accompanied on stage by some of the most outstanding artists of the new generation, such as Jesse and Joy, Guaynaa, Lele Pons, Ryan Castro and Emilia. One of the most emotional moments of the night, after completing the tribute, the audience gave a standing ovation recognizing Vives’ artistic career.

Last Tuesday, Vives premiered his album “Escalona: It had never been recorded like this”, in which he made a 30-year journey towards his roots and towards the milestone that made him an ambassador of the Colombian sound in the world. Three decades ago, samarium starred in the television series inspired by the life and work of the immortal Rafael Escalona, ​​composer of vallenato folklore hymns such as The Testament, Jaime Molina and The House in the Air, among many others, consecrating himself with his masterful and emotional performance as the new voice of the genre.

“Escalona: It had never been recorded like this”, is an album that explores 12 of Rafael Escalona’s most memorable compositions and a tribute by Armando Zabaleta to Rafael Escalona. This journey towards the roots began in Villanueva, Guajira, where Carlos Vives, after meeting his friend and compadre Egidio Cuadrado, began the search for a very special notebook that contained, in the form of a literary diary, new musical verses for the classics. .

After the success of “The history”, the first single from “Escalona: Nunca Se Habado Grabado Así”, comes “El Carro Ford”, the focus track of the album that narrates the desire of a man to buy a car that allows him to carry out all his festive plans. It is a cheerful song, with candid lyrics and great memories, which invites you to travel, share with friends and party.

“Since I don’t drink rum… Since I don’t drink rum, they give me my drink in silver… To buy a Ford car… To buy a Ford car and visit the girls…”

“Escalona: It had never been recorded like this”, It is a modern record production, which includes the discoveries and sound connections that were protagonists in the Colombian music revolution; With this release, an emotional year full of celebrations and festivities begins that will evoke nostalgia, but that will also exalt the achievements and the path traveled during these 30 years by the greatest figure of Colombian music in the world, Carlos Vives. .