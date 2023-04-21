Diet for women over 50

Perhaps you have always been able to maintain your energy and weight with minimal effort. But don’t be surprised if this luck runs out for a woman after 50. This is certainly the case for most women. However, that doesn’t mean you should deprive yourself of good food or spend your life on the race track. The simple strategic approach to fitness can make all the difference.

Metabolism slows down after age 50

Il metabolism slows down with age, which means that our body fights harder to keep body fat in check. If it was once easy to lose a couple of pounds by going to the gym for a couple of weeks, now a greater strategy is needed to maintain a healthy figure.

How do you get over the plateau? We “confuse” our metabolism withhigh intensity interval training (HIIT). The HIIT system is not complicated and can be applied to your current preferred method of cardio, whether it’s running, biking, brisk walking or hiking.

HIIT involves alternating periods of very fast, high-intensity movement with periods of moderate movement. For example, you might do a couple laps of the pool with intense strokes, followed by four moderate laps of breaststroke. If you run, pick up the pace for two minutes of fast, intense sprinting in which you pump your arms and legs vigorously, then alternate with five minutes of moderate jogging.

One of the most immediate benefits of interval training is theincreased metabolism, which allows you to burn calories more freely. Additionally, the fat burning initiated with interval training has a greater impact on stubborn problem areas, especially belly fat.

TO KNOW MORE: HIIT training: how to do it and benefits

What should a woman after 50 eat to keep fit

Many women entering menopause can gain up to 15 pounds. But the shock of the balance is not inevitable.

If you are in the habit of preparing three complete meals, consider switching to five smaller mealsbut in a shorter period of time. For older women with slower metabolisms, full meals eaten several hours apart can cause insulin levels to go up and down in unhealthy ways. Instead, keep your metabolism stable with about five smaller meals consumed every few hours. If you are practicing intermittent fasting, which will also help you lose weight, keep these meals between the hours you eat.

Preparing these snacks doesn’t have to take long. The secret is keep blood sugar stable by combining a starchy or sweet food with a protein source. A single slice of peanut butter bread is a classic balance of carbs and protein, as is Greek yogurt with blueberries.

If you are intermittently fasting, a bar as a snack may be advisable to reduce hunger between meals without breaking your fast. The bar is an excellent blend of quality ingredients, including top quality dried fruit, which nourishes the body by keeping it in a state of fasting.

Fill up on useful nutrients

Some nutrients may be special weapons in the fight against midlife. These nutrients help control blood sugar and burn fat, as well as safeguarding the bones. But because the body starts producing smaller amounts of these compounds as we age, they need to be obtained from food or supplements.

The Omega-3 fatty acids are “good” dietary fats which help burn unwanted body fat more efficiently. You probably already know that Omega-3s are good for your heart, and you may already be familiar with foods rich in these fatty acids. Among these are eggs and fatty fish such as salmon. If you don’t like these foods, look for fish oil pills or other Omega-3 supplements.

Il calcium promotes bone density, essential in the menopausal years and beyond. When you lose weight, make sure you don’t lose bone density as well. Eat more dairy products, soy products, or green leafy vegetables like kale and broccoli. Dairy products and soy products are also rich in proteinwhich help to maintain a sense of satiety for longer.

Carnitine is another natural fat burning substance that decreases in our body after the age of 50. To counteract this decline in carnitine production, consume foods like avocados and lean red meat, which are packed with nutrients.

Analyze your calorie needs

As we age, fewer calories are needed per day to maintain a healthy weight. This means that if you don’t change your eating habits as you age, the extra pounds start to creep in. To combat this problem, reduce your daily intake by about 200 calories. Sweets and alcohol should be eliminated first, except on special occasions. If you’ve already started noticing some midlife weight gain, it’s time to analyze where you can lose those extra calories.

Of course, it’s wise to use a reliable calorie calculator before you go too drastic. A short, sedentary woman may need to cut calories more than an active, strong-boned woman.

Pay more attention to muscle flexibility and joint mobility

As we age, the tendons no longer have the elasticity they once did. It’s no longer enough to do some light stretching a couple of times a week. To avoid tightening up more and more with each passing year, you need to change the frequency and way you stretch.

Since strength training is also important after age 50, it makes sense to start stretching after you’ve completed your resistance training. This strategy allows you to relax while your muscles are still warm.

Fate full body stretching at least three times a week. Make sure you take the time to stretch each part of your body. It doesn’t have to be sophisticated movements. Toe tapping, skyward stretches, and waist twists you used to do in gym class at school still work wonders. Even a course in the gym or one or two yoga sessions can give you significant benefits.

TO FIND OUT MORE: Training at 50: what to do and what not

Don’t give up on strength training

When it comes to actually develop the muscle mass necessary to fight old age, strength workouts are even more important than cardio. Bone density begins to decline rapidly after age 50 unless steps are taken to prevent bone loss. The work of the muscles puts the bones under “stress”, which respond by enlarging.

Whether you prefer free weights, push-ups or resistance bands, aim to work your key muscle groups (limbs, neck and back) a few times a week. Interval training can also increase your ability to lose weight and keep it off for a long time.

TO KNOW MORE: Why Strength Training After 50 Changes Your Life

Photo by OPPO Find X5 Pro on Unsplash / Photo on Angelica Barbieri and Pixabay

Advertising