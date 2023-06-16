Carlos Zuluaga is appointed as comptroller general in charge

The lawyer Carlos Mario Zuluaga Pardo will assume the position as comptroller general in charge, replacing Carlos Hernán Rodríguez Becerra, whose election was annulled on May 25 by decision of the Fifth Chamber of the Council of State, when determining that there were irregularities during his election.

Zuluaga Pardo is a legal professional graduated from the University Corporation of Colombia. He includes in his resume more than 20 years of professional experience in the private, public and international sectors. The Atlanticense served until yesterday as vice comptroller.

He has a master’s degree in Senior Public Management from the Menéndez Pelayo International University, as well as a degree in Technology Teaching, which he obtained after studying at the Universidad del Atlántico.

He is also a specialist in University Teaching, a degree he obtained at the Universidad del Norte. His academic studies continued, but this time at the University of Pittsburgh, in the state of Pennsylvania, United States, where he specialized in Strategic Management.

During his professional life, he stood out for playing roles as delegated comptroller for Citizen Participation, director of Fiscal Surveillance in charge and director of Sectoral Studies of the Delegate Comptroller, specifically in the Mining and Energy sector.

In September of last year, he was chosen as deputy comptroller general, to which, at the time, he declared that his choice was not part of “quotas from any party”, much less from the Government.

Rodriguez Becerra Case

As is known, Rodríguez Becerra was removed from his position, but he continued to perform functions until yesterday, once the second on board of the institution was appointed to the position. The Fifth Chamber of the Council of State found evidence that demonstrated irregularities during his choice by Congress.

According to information provided by the Council of State itself, “the Chamber indicated that in said procedure the provisions of articles 126 of the Political Constitution, 21 of Law 5 of 1992 and 6 and 9 of Law 1904 of 2018 were not recognized because Among other aspects, a third list of eligible candidates was prepared and the qualification parameters initially set in the call were varied, without any justification”.

In addition, it alleged that “it was found that the plenary session in which Mr. Rodríguez Becerra was elected was not convened with the advance notice established by law. In short, the nullity of his election was declared and it was ordered to redo the entire selection process from the call, including, in order to designate Comptroller General of the Republic, for the remainder of the constitutional period.

After the ruling, the former comptroller filed a legal action to try to recover his position, alleging that his rights were violated, as were the guarantees to elect and be chosen.

Despite this, the Council of State confirmed its determination and reiterated the nullity of his election for the period 2022-2026. The challenges were denied, considering that they were delivered untimely by Rodríguez Becerra’s lawyer.

Even if a commissioned controller has been appointed, Congress has a duty to choose the next controller to complete this term.