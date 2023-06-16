Friday’s gossip: Maddison, Barnes, Rice, Caicedo, Havertz, Onana, Tierney, Beckham

Tottenham have submitted a joint £50m bid to Leicester City for England midfielder James Maddison, 26, and 25-year-old England forward Harvey Barnes. (Mail) external-link

Arsenal will make an improved offer for Rice of £100m. (Mail) external-link

Arsenal are continuing to prioritise a deal for Rice and have therefore pulled out of the race to sign 21-year-old Brighton and Ecuador midfielder Moses Caicedo. (Times – subscription required) external-link

Caicedo has decided to join Chelseawith the final negotiations now taking place. (Sky Sport Germany) external-link

Chelsea and Germany forward Kai Havertz, 24, has agreed personal terms with Arsenalwho are yet to finalise a deal with the Blues. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Chelsea face competition from Manchester United for the signing of Inter Milan’s Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana, 27, although United have also shortlisted Porto‘s Portugal keeper Diogo Costa, 23. (Guardian) external-link

Inter Milan and Argentina forward Lautaro Martinez, 25, wants to join Chelsea. (Football Insider) external-link

Newcastle United remain in pole position to sign Scotland full-back Kieran Tierney, 26, with Arsenal braced for bids in the next couple of weeks. (Football Insider) external-link

Brentford will sign Romeo Beckham from Inter Miami on a permanent one-year deal, with the 20-year-old set to continue playing for the Bees’ B-team after a six-month loan deal. (Sky Sports) external-link

Atalanta will demand a figure “well in advance” of their club transfer record of £45m for Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund, with Manchester United and Chelsea interested in the 20-year-old. (Mail) external-link

Liverpool are interested in Paris St-Germain‘s 17-year-old French midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery, who is also admired by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and could be targeted in a swap deal for Portugal forward Bernardo Silva, 28. (RMC Sport, in French) external-link

Arsenal remain in the race to sign Ilkay Gundogan this summer but the 32-year-old’s former club Borussia Dortmund have withdrawn their interest in the Germany midfielder, who is out of contract at Manchester City this summer. (Bild, in German – subscription required) external-link

Bayern Munich are leading candidates to sign Naples’s 26-year-old South Korea defender Kim Min-jae, who has also been linked with Manchester United. (Sky Sports) external-link

Saudi club al tawoon has offered 30-year-old Spain striker Alvaro Morata 50m euros per year (£42.8m) to join them from Atletico Madrid. (Sport, in Spanish) external-link

Borussia Dortmund have joined Liverpool, Aston Villa and Burnley in the hunt to sign Japan striker Keito Nakamura, 22, from Austrian side SHOT. (Mail) external-link

Luton Town have made a move to sign Dutch winger Tahith Chong, 23, from Birmingham City this summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Manchester City assistant coach Enzo Maresca is being linked with the vacant Leicester City manager’s job. (Athletic – subscription required) external-link