For the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University, everything is regular: no preferential lane and no shortened procedure for Carlotta Rossignolithe 23-year-old from Verona, first celebrated as a model student for having graduated in Medicine one year early – and being awarded for the same reason in 2017, after graduating from classical high school in four years, by the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarellawhich gave her the title of Standard Bearer of Labor – and then became the target of fierce criticism on social networks.

Carlotta