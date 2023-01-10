Home News Carnival Ivrea 2023, the Pantera has returned to dominate the roundabout
IVREA. After more than two years, the Black Panther was released, on the evening of Wednesday 4 January, from its cage at the entrance to the premises used by the yellow and black orange throwers, in Corso Vercelli at number 136. After a good pasta, the “beast” it was loaded onto a van to reach the nearby city center, more precisely at Porta Vercelli where, on the roundabout, there is the castle with red towers weighing three quintals in burnished steel made in collaboration with Seinox with considerable dimensions of 180×200 for a height of about one meter and seventy entirely illuminated with LED lights. At the end of the Christmas holidays, the manor was freed from the Christmas tree where, in its place, the symbol of the team, the Black Panther, was instead placed by the orange throwers present, among the curiosity of passing cars and the few passers-by on foot. (in the picture). Usual photos at the completion of the installation and now we are already thinking about the fateful three days of battle. Another appointment that has become a tradition will be the inauguration of the flag that will cover the back, Rondolino side, of the Palazzo delle Poste, on Sunday 29 January, which will be followed by refreshments.

