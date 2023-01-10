Home Health If you have this blood type you are more at risk of early stroke
Health

If you have this blood type you are more at risk of early stroke

by admin
If you have this blood type you are more at risk of early stroke

The field of medical-scientific research is always at work, committed to both preventing and treating the pathologies we suffer from. On the one hand, in fact, the prevention and the identification of the symptoms allow to recognize the problem by intervening quickly. On the other hand, then, the development of the most appropriate treatments for each pathology ensures a better quality of life for patients. And among the most studied fields, the cardiovascular system occupies a privileged position, given that heart attacks and strokes are among the leading causes of early death.

You may also like

Patient dies, family members attack health personnel of...

Tumors, a national program for free access to...

Medicines that have become “untraceable” in Italy: what...

Covid. ECDC: “The Kraken sub-variant could increase cases...

are more risky than beneficial, the full list

Gold’s Gym opens in Milan

Cooking with gas can be as harmful as...

Codogno, four days of waiting before being hospitalized...

Can you eat cheese every day? The matrix...

Stroke, singing in chorus helps fight aphasia

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy