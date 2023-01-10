The field of medical-scientific research is always at work, committed to both preventing and treating the pathologies we suffer from. On the one hand, in fact, the prevention and the identification of the symptoms allow to recognize the problem by intervening quickly. On the other hand, then, the development of the most appropriate treatments for each pathology ensures a better quality of life for patients. And among the most studied fields, the cardiovascular system occupies a privileged position, given that heart attacks and strokes are among the leading causes of early death.

In that regard, belonging to a certain blood group it might actually affect the risk of stroke. This was stated by a research published in the specialized journal ‘Neurology’ in which some scholars investigated the relationship between blood group and stroke developed at a young age. In detail, it emerged that subjects with early stroke they most likely belonged to blood group A. On the other hand, the probability that subjects belonging to group O would develop the disease early was lower.

According to the article, the sample compared 5,825 people affected by early stroke with 29,320 healthy subjects. This analysis showed that as many as 48% of those affected by early stroke and 45% of people with late stroke belonged to the blood group A. The link that has emerged, therefore, deserves to be explored but can already outline new perspectives in terms of prevention.

Overall, then, the research confirms the importance of adopting healthy habits – at the table and beyond – which can reduce situations of further risk. Among the main recommendations: keep blood pressure within the values ​​considered normal, do not smoke, practice regular physical activity and limit the consumption of alcohol. Furthermore, in case of doubts, it is always a good idea to refer to your doctor who, knowing the general picture, will certainly be able to provide us with all the necessary information.