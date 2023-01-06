Home News Carnival Ivrea, in Santa Marta the charity bingo of the Amis
News

Carnival Ivrea, in Santa Marta the charity bingo of the Amis

by admin
Carnival Ivrea, in Santa Marta the charity bingo of the Amis

IVREA. Appointment, Friday 6 January, at 16.30 in Sala Santa Marta with the second edition of the charity bingo organized by the Amis ad piassa d’la Granaja. An appointment that blends the tradition of the typical game of the Christmas holidays with the carnival atmosphere and solidarity: the proceeds will be donated to the Filigrana day care center in Ivrea.

The creators and curators of the event, Elena Manzini and Raimondo Mazzola, express their gratitude to those who supported the initiative: «Once again this year the traders of Ivrea have shown solidarity, donating rich prizes for all the draws: they deserve the our thanks”.

The Filigrana center is located in via San Giovanni Bosco 47 (Salesiani area) and addresses its action towards seriously disabled people of both sexes who have completed compulsory schooling, with intellectual disabilities also associated with physical or sensory disabilities. There are three main objectives: responding to the educational and assistance needs of the disabled; support the family in care; prevent or defer placement in a residential facility over time. “Our services – explain the managers – are characterized by a set of individual and group activities, internal and external to the structure, aimed at facilitating the development and maintenance of the disabled person’s potential for the achievement of maximum autonomy”.

See also  [Front-line interview]Stores near Shiyan gas explosion talked about a shocking scene | Vegetable market | Explosion

You may also like

In 2023, Beijing’s small passenger car quota will...

The No-vaxes attack the Facebook page of the...

Superenalotto, the winning combination: still no 6 or...

Quotas for small passenger cars in Beijing this...

“Your son had an accident”: fake lawyer scams...

Medical staff run more errands and mobile squads...

Galleria di Arsi is closed again during the...

«Santo Subito», in St. Peter’s Square the last...

The conservative world pays tribute to Joseph Ratzinger...

[Front-line interview]Desperate female patient who cannot be hospitalized...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy