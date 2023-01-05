IVREA. The organizing machine of the traditional Bellavista popular bean salad is ready to light the fires, on the antepenultimate Sunday of Carnival, under the big pots filled with steaming faseuj gras, pork rinds, salamelle and cotechini. President Daniele Valsecchi and the board of beans, as well as all the volunteers, really want to start again. «There is a great desire to get together, share and savor those Carnival moments together which are part of our tradition – they declare in chorus – We are happy to be able to start talking about beans, cauldrons and why not work and passion again».

The years of hiatus have affected all the components of the party, not least the beans which, like any other association in the area, will have to take into account the unknown factors and expenses that will arise.

«It’s nothing new for anyone now – they say -. We have exponentially increased estimates and expenses compared to the last editions, but we don’t want these difficulties to discourage the volunteers and above all the people of the neighbourhood. It will be important to confirm the progress made in 2020, such as moving to Piazza I Maggio. Involving several new young people has been a great success». «We will therefore start again with fifteen cauldrons – declares the president – guaranteeing the same quality to those who come to visit us every year, the same quantities and the same festive atmosphere. This is a popular bean dish and it must remain so, guaranteeing a ration of beans for everyone, especially those in difficulty».

The volunteers will leave on January 9 with the evening quests along the districts of Bellavista and San Grato, collecting the first adhesions and reservations for the fagiolata which will be distributed on Sunday February 5, from 8 to 11. The first appointment, however, will be for Saturday 4 from 21.30 at the multi-use in Piazza 1 Maggio for the first traditional tasting and a glass of wine in company.