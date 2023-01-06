Home News Ivrea, the mayor: “We remember the tears of that Carnival Sunday two years ago”
Ivrea, the mayor: “We remember the tears of that Carnival Sunday two years ago”

Ivrea, the mayor: “We remember the tears of that Carnival Sunday two years ago”

After two years, the Historic Carnival of Ivrea is back. For the first day, Epiphany, which marked the return of the marching Pipes and Drums, people responded en masse. The president of the Piero Gillardi Foundation and the mayor Stefano Sertoli speak (video by Barbara Torra, interviews by Federico Bona)

