The deadline to pay vehicle tax expires on July 21

Until July 21, there is a deadline to pay the 2023 vehicle tax in Antioquia. To date, about 900,000 vehicles register the payment of the 2023 tax in the department; this means that approximately 500,000 taxpayers have payment pending. The Government of Antioquia calls on those who have not yet done so to avoid sanctions.

“Non-compliance with tax obligations also leads to a coercive collection process in which assets and accounts may be subject to seizures. Likewise, the process of immobilizing the vehicle could be carried out”, assured the Undersecretary of Revenue, Iván Felipe Velásquez.

According to data from the Ministry of Finance, in the case of vehicles with appraisals of more than 50 million pesos, 8 out of 10 vehicles comply with the payment; while vehicles with appraisals between 5 and 10 million pesos, the payment trend is 6 for every 10 taxpayers. For its part, in the range of appraisals of less than 5 million, which includes motorcycles with a cylinder capacity of more than 125 cc, 4 out of 10 vehicles comply with the tax.

Payment can be made through the virtual platform www.vehiculosantioquia.com or those who prefer to do it in person can go to the Tax Center in the external basement of the Antioquia Government building, also at the 12 points installed in the shopping centers in Valle de Aburrá and near eastern Antioquia, and municipal transit offices.

On Sunday, July 16 and Thursday, July 20, the payment points of the Premium Plaza, Florida, Puerta Del Norte, Mayorca and Los Molinos shopping centers will be enabled; from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm In this way, the departmental administration seeks to facilitate payment to taxpayers.

People who have problems with the process can contact 604 444 46 66 or send an email to [email protected]. In both channels, the advice they require will be provided until they successfully make the payment.

